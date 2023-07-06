Clarks snaps up former Under Armour VP of retail for MD role

British footwear specialist Clarks has announced the appointment of Bob Neville as the company’s new managing director for the UK and Republic of Ireland (ROI).

From August 2023, when he joins the retailer, Neville will take on the task of activating Clarks’ long-term strategy of sustainable growth and brand-strengthening.

The appointment will see Neville relocate to the UK after spending 30 years in Hong Kong, where he led teams for the likes of Under Armour, New Balance and Adidas, and centred his attention around the Asia-Pacific region.

Most recently, Neville served as the global vice president of retail at Under Armour.

In a release, Jon Ram, Clarks’ CEO, said: “Bob brings significant global retail and brand creative experience to Clarks. He builds great teams and empowers them to create exceptional consumer experiences.

“As we look to build on our recent good company performance, Bob will play a leading role in delivering our strategic goals and growing our business in the UK & ROI. We will also build out our global retail centre of excellence under his leadership.”

The announcement confirms the reports of Neville’s appointment which began circulating back in April 2023, when Joe Ulloa stepped down from the role for undisclosed reasons.

Since Ram joined the company in April 2022, Clarks has been upping efforts to cement its presence in retail and with younger consumers.

This has seen the introduction of a new retail concept to rejuvenate its identity, and the establishment of notable partnerships with the likes of Salehe Bembury, Pokémon and Deichmann.

It has also increased its digital presence, entering various online metaverse spaces with activations that look to appeal to Gen Z consumers.