Clarks to expand into Kingdom of Saudi Arabia via Apparel Group deal

Footwear retailer Clarks is set to embark on a retail expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with plans to open more than 20 stores over the next five years.

The British brand will be carrying out the move through a strategic partnership with Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle conglomerate Apparel Group, which is currently implementing its own portfolio diversification strategy to enhance shopping for KSA customers.

Apparel Group said that the plan further aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a strategy through which the country is looking to diversify its economy via the stimulation of sectors like retail.

Clark’s new stores in the region will offer a wide range of products, including the brand’s Originals collection and a selection of comfort footwear.

The label is hoping that by catering to the demand for high-quality footwear in the KSA, the expansion will draw in a larger audience.

In a release, Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said, "This strategic partnership with Clarks signifies a monumental step in our journey towards offering an unparalleled retail experience in the KSA.

“Clarks, with its rich heritage and reputation for quality, perfectly complements our diverse brand portfolio. We are excited to bring this iconic British brand closer to customers in the region."

Apparel Group currently operates the retail stores of over 80 brands and has a presence in multiple regions, including India, South Africa and Singapore.

The group already works with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Aldo, Skechers, Charles & Keith, Nine West and Aeropostale, among others.