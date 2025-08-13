Claros Technologies raises 10 million USD to accelerate global PFAS destruction technology

Claros Technologies, Inc. (“Claros”), a leader in high-flow PFAS destruction and analytical technologies, has secured 10 million USD in convertible note financing, which it will use to speed up the commercial deployment of its ClarosTechUVnPFAS Destruction System.

The funding comes as manufacturers face increasing regulatory pressure, prosecutions, and lawsuits over PFAS chemicals in their operations. Also known as “forever chemicals,” per-or poly-fluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) are a large group of industrial chemicals characterised by strong carbon-fluorine bonds, which make them resistant to breaking down.

Used in a wide range of applications from waterproof raincoats, hiking pants, and yoga pants to household products such as furnishing and cookware since the 1950s, PFAS have the ability to withstand extremely high temperatures, while being highly resistant to oil and water. Today, PFAS are recognized as persistent environmental pollutants that resist breakdown and have been linked to health problems, including reproductive issues, thyroid disorders, and various cancers.

Now, a growing demand for permanent, cost-effective PFAS destruction technology has driven interest in Claros’ solutions across North America, Europe, and Asia. The convertible note attracted both existing investors, including Capita3, University of Minnesota, American Century Private Investments, and F.R. Bigelow Foundation, and new strategic backers, creating a diverse investor base supporting the company’s growth and market position.

Michelle Bellanca, CEO and Co-founder of Claros, highlighted the importance of the company’s recent progress and the funding raised to support it, saying: “Our recent pilot with Daikin America, Inc. where our ClarosTechUV PFAS Destruction System achieved 99.99 percent destruction of targeted PFAS in high-flow wastewater—was a watershed moment for industrial operations and a major milestone for Claros.”

“That pilot not only set a new benchmark for what’s possible in scalable, low-cost and permanent PFAS destruction, it validated our ability to destroy all PFAS species (long, short, and ultra-short) at scale, efficiently and affordably. Interest in Claros has been building steadily as regulatory pressure intensifies and industrial stakeholders seek permanent and reliable PFAS solutions. The Daikin pilot marked a powerful inflection point, and this convertible note is not just a vote of confidence from our investors, but a critical enabler of our ability to scale quickly and meet the urgency of the moment.”

Steve Sefton, the Chairman of Clearwater Equity, one of the new investors in the note, added: “There’s no denying that Claros is at the forefront of addressing one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. While PFAS will remain part of many essential industrial processes for the foreseeable future, there’s no reason the waste streams involved in making and using them should continue seeping into the environment. Claros delivers a best-in-class solution that cuts PFAS off at the source, destroying them in a scalable, cost-effective way that meets today’s regulatory demands while helping industry stay ahead of the environmental standards of tomorrow.”

The 10 million USD convertible note brings Claros’ total funding to 39 million USD since its founding, including grants and investments. The capital will be used to fund the scaling of the ClarosTechUV PFAS Destruction System, expanding pilot and installation programs globally, and building commercial operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.