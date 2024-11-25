Clean Skin Club raises 32 million US dollars

Skincare and hygiene brand Clean Skin Club has closed a 32 million US dollar investment round to expand into brick-and-mortar retail, fund new product development and invest in talent.

Clean Skin Club, known for its dermatologist-approved Clean Towel XL, the first disposable, ultra-soft, and bio-based face towel sold on Amazon and at Target, said the round was led by Astō Consumer Partners and Amberstone.

Commenting on the investment, Ben-David Imberman, chief executive and co-founder of Clean Skin Club, said in a statement: “Witnessing the explosive growth and viral reception of our product line-up has been incredibly rewarding. As we further expand into retail and diversify our product portfolio, we are honoured to find trusted investment partners that share our unwavering commitment to rigorous testing, clinical validation, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence.

“With the support of Astō and Amberstone, and their extensive experience with successfully shepherding digitally native businesses into retail, we are excited to reach even more customers.”

Founded in 2019, Clean Skin Club was launched in response to dissatisfaction with products on the market that made promises they could not keep. Its flagship facial towel has been clinically shown to improve overall skin health while reducing oiliness, redness and skin sensitivity. The brand has also reported 150 percent year-over-year growth, culminating most recently in the company’s entry into brick-and-mortar with its launch into Target stores in September.

Clayton Christopher, co-founder of Astō Consumer Partners, added: “Clean Skin Club is ushering in a new era of skincare through reimagining the category and delivering straightforward, science-backed solutions that truly work.

“The disruptive brand has amassed a cult-following, ranking as a best-seller on Amazon and breaking through the large, high growth skincare market. We are inspired by the team’s vision for skincare hygiene and are honoured to partner with them in this next stage of growth."