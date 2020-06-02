Clearpay donating to NHS Charities

Clearpay, the ‘buy now, pay later’ payment service has announced that it is supporting frontline staff, volunteers and patients impacted by Covid-19 through a new charity donation function.

The new charitable initiative will allow customers using Clearpay to “top-up” their purchases by adding a 1 pound donation at checkout to participating charitable organisations on either the Clearpay website or in-app.

Clearpay has chosen to work with NHS Charities Together as they are on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic and has also committed to donating more than 200,000 US dollars to Covid-19 related charities around the world.

“We are committed to supporting anyone who might have been affected by Covid-19 in the UK,” said Nick Molnar, co-founder of Clearpay in a statement. “Together, with our Clearpay family, we can make a difference through funding and awareness that will offer relief to the individuals and families who have been affected and the frontline staff and volunteers that are helping them. We are committed to supporting the communities in which we operate, and have launched similar initiatives in the US, Australia and New Zealand.”

Ellie Orton, chief executive at NHS Charities Together added: “Thank you, ClearPay for making it easy for your customers to support NHS Charities Together. We have been blown away by the support we have received in recent weeks, and every donation helps us support NHS staff, volunteers and patients impacted by Covid-19 will make a huge difference.”