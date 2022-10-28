Clearpay partners with Square and BFC to support emerging designers’ e-commerce

Payment provider Clearpay has partnered with Square, a commerce tech company, to launch a programme with the British Fashion Council (BFC) that looks to help emerging designers establish their online presence.

As part of the initiative, British designers that are a part of the BFC network can take part in an e-commerce mentoring package provided by the duo that aims to boost business growth and make their collections available worldwide.

It comes as part of BFC’s business development programme, which is supported by the organisation’s foundation.

The offer is exclusive to the first 10 designers that register their interest, with further benefits that also include waived e-commerce processing fees for up to 10,000 pounds, free one-year access to the Square Online Performance Plan and upfront consultation to guide website development.

The initiative builds upon Clearpay’s already established relationship with the BFC, through which it supports the organisation as London Fashion Week’s principal partner.

In a release, CEO of the BFC, Caroline Rush, said that the firm appreciated Clearpay’s commitment to supporting designers through its partnership and financial funding.

Rush added: “By offering our current cohort of designers free access to e-commerce integration, we are supporting them to take another key step in becoming an established brand, driving their business forward.”