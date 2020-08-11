Clearpay refreshes brand identity with ‘Bondi Mint’ hue

Retail payments platform Clearpay, known as Afterpay in the US, Australia and New Zealand, has unveiled a new global brand identity, which it states captures the “power and value enabled by the platform at a time of incredible growth for the business and its customers”.

The new look Clearpay now has a refreshed mint hue, which has been designed based on significant user research and trend forecasting, explains the ‘Buy Now, Pay Late’ payments provider, in collaboration with colour institute Pantone.

The exclusive mint colour, named ‘Bondi Mint’ is described as transparent, fresh, energetic and modern hue, designed to align with the attributes and values of the Clearpay consumer.

Alongside the colour update, the logo has also evolved from two disconnected triangles to a continuous “loop”, representing the infinite relationship and connection between Clearpay’s consumers and merchants, explains the payments platform.

The distinctive logo will be rolled out globally across all of Clearpay’s 55,000 merchant websites and physical stores over the coming weeks.

Clearpay teams up with Pantone for new brand identity colour

Speaking of the new brand identity, Clearpay global chief marketing officer, Geoff Seeley said in a statement: “Off the back of Clearpay’s strong global growth, the time has never been better to update our visual identity and more strongly reflect who our customers are and why they choose Clearpay.

“This new brand is a powerful representation of what we deliver for both consumers and merchants, with empowerment and financial wellbeing at its core.”

Clearpay added that it will also be making a “significant investment” in building brand equity, which it hopes will drive even more use of its platform. Currently, the network generates, on average, 14 million referrals per month from its Shop Directory to its merchant partners.

Founded in Sydney Australia five years ago, Clearpay, which allows merchants the ability to allow shoppers to receive products immediately and pay in four simple instalments over a short period of time, has almost 10 million customers and more than 55,000 merchants using the platform globally across the UK, Australia, US, and New Zealand.

Images: courtesy of Clearpay