Club L London launches localised German website

Club L London is continuing on its path of expansion with the launch of its first dedicated German-language website. The decision to open the localised platform comes amid increased demand for the British brand within the country itself and throughout the DACH region.

The company said it has experienced a period of “exceptional international growth” in recent months, reporting triple-digit year-on-year increases across key markets, including a 300 percent uptick in the Middle East, where it had launched a dedicated website in 2024.

In Europe, meanwhile, the occasionwear retailer has seen “continued strong momentum”, with a rapidly growing consumer base. Thus, the localised German site only strengthens this presence, while building on its wider international growth strategy.

In a statement, Katie Randev, founder and chief executive officer of Club L London, said: “As we scale globally, it’s crucial that we deliver a seamless, localised shopping experience that reflects our customer-first approach. The new site allows us to better connect with our growing audience in Germany while driving further growth across the region.”

This rapid expansion was credited with helping Club L London deliver record turnover in 2024, during which time it reported 51 percent YoY growth in revenue, alongside 23.3 million pounds in gross profit.

The company has since also begun exploring acquisition ventures to further growth, having snapped up womenswear e-tailer Lavish Alice in a “seven-figure deal” back in February.