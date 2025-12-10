Club L London reports strong annual results driven by international growth

Club L London, the premium womenswear and lifestyle brand, has reported a record-breaking financial year for FY24-25, primarily driven by a surge in international expansion and strategic investments in infrastructure and technology. The company's turnover soared by 48 percent year-on-year, rising to 65.9 million pounds versus the previous year.

This significant growth translated into an impressive 351 percent increase in profit before tax, which climbed to 14 million pounds from 3.1 million pounds, resulting in profit margins that expanded from 6.9 percent to 21.1 percent. Gross profit also saw a substantial 62 percent uplift, increasing to 37.8 million pounds.

Dan Lorenson, chief marketing officer, attributed the record results to "strong international growth, operational excellence & key investments into tech, people and product," noting that previous infrastructural investments have allowed the company to "scale profitably both domestically and internationally".

International markets were the primary engine of the company's success, with the Middle East delivering exceptional year-on-year growth of 417 percent, the United States growing by 90 percent, and Australia by 83 percent. Europe also saw strong triple-digit growth, supported by expanding customer bases and effective localisation strategies, including dedicated sites in local languages for markets like Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia.

Infrastructure investments, such as the opening of a dedicated US 3PL facility, have also played a crucial role in enabling this scale by improving delivery times and strengthening logistics capacity across key international markets.