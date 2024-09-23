CNMI reveals winners of Sustainable Fashion Awards 2024

The Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) hosted its annual Sustainable Fashion Awards ceremony last night at Italy’s Teatro alla Scala, where 10 awards were presented to recipients recognised for their commitment to craftsmanship, the circular economy and innovation, among other qualities.

The event, which was hosted in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI) of the United Nations ITC Agency and with support from the City of Milan, brought together 1,000 guests at the location, where the winners were named having been previously selected by a 10-person jury.

Among these, Italian label Moncler received the SFA Education of Excellence Award for its Moncler Academy for Technical Excellence (MATE), while Dirt Charity was honoured with the SFA Climate Action Award for its creation of 10 new certifications for fashion materials alongside Demeter International.

President of Diesel, Renzo Rosso, was onhand to accept the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Award for Circular Economy, which recognised the redesign of Diesel products and the expansion of the brand’s circular business models.

Other winners included;

The SFA Diversity and Inclusion Award: Zazi Vintage for “crafting sustainable luxury and heritage”

The SFA Human Capital & Social Impact Award: Gucci for “pathways to autonomy against gender-based violence”

The SFA Biodiversity & Water Award: The Lenzing Group for “promoting glacial preservation through circular textiles”

The SFA Groundbreaker Award: Golden Goose and Yatay B for their “vision for circular luxury”

The SFA Craft and Artisanship Award: Mehdi Benabadji for “embracing the art of slow luxury in fashion”

The Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers: Luxury brand Escvdo for “crafting sustainable luxury with Peruvian heritage”

The SFA Visionary Award: Brunello Cucinelli