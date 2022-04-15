CNMI to offer 150 jobs to Ukrainian refugees

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), which is responsible for the promotion and coordination of the Italian fashion industry, has announced the launch of a humanitarian project that looks to aid in the integration of Ukrainian refugees.

Members of the CNMI have agreed to offer a collective total of 150 jobs to Ukrainian refugees, with temporary contracts that will allow for flexibility if necessary.

The initiative closely follows CNMI’s involvement in a fundraising campaign led by the UN agency for refugees (UNHCR), which the organisation said raised over 4.5 million euros for those in need.

“Europe is living through a severe political and humanitarian crisis,” said Carlo Capasa, chairman of CNMI, in a release. “As an institution and as individuals, we all feel the need to make a concrete contribution aimed at people.”

Capasa continued: “Thanks to the commitment, the sensitivity and the generosity of our associates, we are able to activate a project which offers hope and builds bridges for a peaceful, collaborative and inclusive future.”

The project will be part of a collaboration with the Presidents of the Italian Regional Councils, the regional National Association of Italian Municipalities and mayors of the towns linked to CNMI members.