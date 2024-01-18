Coach introduces first social impact report for Dream It Real’s 5th anniversary

The Coach Foundation, the philanthropic arm of premium label Coach, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its core initiative, Dream It Real, through the launch of its first social impact report outlining the achievements of its overarching community.

Entitled ‘The Course to Dream It Real’, the zine-inspired report covers various initiatives carried out by students, non-profit partners and employees since 2018, with a particular emphasis on the foundation’s own impact through its education-based programmes such as funding scholarships and mentoring.

Its release falls in line with the foundation’s announcement that it had reached its original goal of funding 5,000 scholarships by 2025, with it now promising that it would double the impact by funding 10,000 scholarships by 2030.

Speaking on the report’s release, Coach CEO and brand president, Todd Kahn, said: “As a founding board member of Coach Foundation, I have had the privilege of supporting our numerous grant programs over the past 15 years.

“The collective impact detailed in our inaugural report feels incredibly personal to me, as I am reminded of my own beginnings as a child of immigrant parents and the first in my family to attend college.

“The impact that our non-profit partners have made, with our donations over the last five years, excites us to continue our support of underrepresented youth as they pursue their education. This is why we have extended our goal to double the number of scholarships we are funding by 2030.”