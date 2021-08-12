Coach releases Coach Conversations with Megan Thee Stallion

To round out its Dream It Real week, Coach will be hosting its sixth episode of Coach Conversations.

The YouTube series, launched in January, is an ongoing collection of conversations with Coach ambassadors and celebrities aimed to inform and inspire viewers. The global fashion house created the series to honour special events throughout the year, such as International Women’s Day, Pride and Earth Day.

This month’s episode features a conversation with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and radio personality Angie Martinez. The goal is to form an open conversation about a culturally relevant topic, with this month’s subject centring around education and balancing college with a career. Martinez will interview Megan on the degree she is currently pursuing and what she plans to do with it.

In a release from the brand, Martinez said: “I think this is a really important conversation to have because college is challenging. It’s challenging to get there, it’s challenging to afford it. So I think it’s really helpful to have these kinds of conversations and inspire people.”

The episode will close the Coach Foundation’s Dream Week, dedicated to initiatives intended to empower new generations to aim for higher education.