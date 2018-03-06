Cold weather dampens fashion sales at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending March 3, 2018, were down 14.4 percent on the same period last year. The company said in a statement that its partners across the network made an effort to support trading after snowy weather across the UK impacted sales and disrupted some of the operations.

Fashion sales were down 18.8 percent, however customers shopped for hats, gloves and scarfs, so the sales of these items rose 38 percent. Sales of boots were also up 36 percent compared to last year.

Home sales for the period were down 17.2 percent but customers shopping for Mother's Day and Easter led 36 percent rise in seasonal gift food and 43 percent in sweets. Electricals and home technology sales were down 6.3 percent, but sales of heating products were up 265 percent this week on last year.

Picture:John Lewis website