Cole Haan registers for IPO

Cole Haan, Inc. has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Earlier this year Cole Haan proved investors still have love for the brand when they made a debt offering that proved aging brands can still get a loan. Unlike many other longstanding brands who have seen sales decline, Cole Haan was quick to jump on the e-commerce train and has found success among the millennial market as well. This IPO is sure to be met with a strong opening.

photo: courtesy of Cole Haan