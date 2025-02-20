Columbia doubles down on space, expanding partnership ahead of lunar launch

Columbia Sportswear has expanded its partnership with Intuitive Machines ahead of the firm’s second lunar launch later this month. As part of the deal, Columbia will provide its Omni-Heat Infinity and Omni-Shade Sun Deflector technologies to help protect the IM-2 mission’s lander, Athena.

Columbia and Intuitive Machines have worked together to incorporate both technologies into the lander. Omni-Heat Infinity, a heat-reflective insulation, has been designed to help protect the lander from freezing temperatures, while the patented Omni-Shade Sun Deflector will help to shield part of Athena from the sun’s heat in space and on the lunar surface. The insulation layer will cover the top deck of the lander to reflect solar radiation away from the lander’s batteries and avionics.

The duo already collaborated on last year’s IM-1 mission, which had utilised Columbia’s Omni-Heat Infinity insulation technology. During this mission, vice president of innovation at the brand, Haskell Beckham, said the company was able to demonstrate “the insulative power and durability” of the technology, which is also used in the brand’s winter jackets and gear.

Beckham continued: “Through this scientific partnership, we have been able to stretch the boundaries of material and product texting to the furthest frontiers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering some of the most innovative outdoor solutions in the world.”

The goal of the IM-2 lunar mission, which is targeted for a multi-day launch window opening no earlier than February 26, is to land on the moon’s south pole to drill into the surface in search of lunar ice. The end mission is to uncover water sources away from Earth in order to establish sustainable infrastructure both on the moon and in space.