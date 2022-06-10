Columbia Sportswear appoints new senior vice president, omni planning and fulfilment

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced the appointment of Francois Guillon as its new senior vice president, omni planning and fulfilment.

Guillon will report directly to the company’s chief supply chain officer Lisa Kulok.

In a release, Kulok said: “Francois will help us continue to evolve our systems and capabilities so that we can retain our competitive edge. His global experience, coupled with his knowledge of digital systems will help us in this dynamic supply chain process.”

Most recently, Guillon has served in a variety of roles with Tiffany & Co. and brings with him experience in planning and digital transformation of supply chain operations.

“We’re excited to have Francois and his energy and enthusiasm for Columbia Sportswear join our company,” said Tim Boyle, CEO, president and chair of the board.

Boyle added: “As we have seen from recent events, our supply chain leaders are an incredibly important part of our company’s success.”