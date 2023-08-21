Columbia Sportswear appoints SVP of global distribution, Canada

Columbia Sportswear Company has appointed Tom Gyles as senior vice president, global distribution network in Canada. He is based in Ontario, Canada and reports to Lisa Kulok, EVP, chief supply chain officer.

Gyles, the company said in a statement, oversees North America and Europe wholesale, retail, and ecommerce company-owned distribution operations. He is also accountable for the of the global third-party logistics network, strategy and operations including critical 3PL partnerships within the Asia Pacific region.

Gyles has more than 20 years of logistics and distribution network experience across several industries. He has spent the last 10 years in the apparel industry with PVH Corp and Gap Inc. While living in Toronto, Shanghai, New York, and most recently Hong Kong, he was accountable for logistics and distribution operations supporting retail, wholesale, online and franchise businesses for multiple brands. His experience includes company owned and operated and 3PL-managed facilities. He also led a 3PL business in Canada.

The company added that Gyles will partner at the highest level with Columbia Sportswear’s executive teams globally, and is ultimately accountable for defining and delivering innovative models that serve future business strategy and uplevel consumer experience in a continuously changing supply chain landscape.