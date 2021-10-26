Columbia Sportswear Company names Andrew Burns as VP, investor relations and strategic planning

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced the promotion of Andrew Burns to vice president, strategic planning and investor relations.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Andrew take on an expanded role,” said Jim Swanson, executive vice president, chief financial officer, adding, “His leadership, enterprise mindset and collaborative team-oriented approach position him for continued success.”

Burns, the company said in a statement, has been at Columbia Sportswear Company for more than three years leading the investor relations program. In his new role, he will take on leading strategic planning and initiative management in addition to his responsibilities for investor relations.