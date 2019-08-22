Columbia Sportswear expands global headquarters

Columbia Sportswear Company is expanding its global headquarters in Washington County, Oregon. According to an announcement from the brand on August 21, the company bought three nearby buildings from Electro Scientific Industries for 33 million USD.

This acquisition will provide Columbia with 200,000 more square feet, further growing its presence. The first building is scheduled to be delivered to the company in June 2020 with the remaining two in June 2021.

As Columbia expands its Washington County campus, the company plans to utilize its newly acquired space to “innovate, design and collaborate to create high-quality products for active people.”