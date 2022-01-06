CommentSold acquires Vizzlie to enable simplified social media marketing

Digital commerce solution CommentSold has announced the acquisition of Vizzlie, a marketing message customisation and scheduling tool.

Merchants utilising the CommentSold platform will now have access to Vizzlie features, including the ability to personalise and schedule posts on social media.

Vizzlie’s CEO Ryan Barnard will also be joining CommentSold in a senior leadership role.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The acquisition is part of CommentSold’s mission to provide merchant partners with the tools and technologies for easier methods of growing revenue and communicating with customers through marketing.

“We’re very pleased to be able to incorporate Vizzlie into our business to help our retail partners automate and simplify their marketing efforts,” said the firm’s CEO and founder, Brandon Kruse, in a statement.

He added: “The tool saves valuable time for our CommentSold merchants by letting them customise and schedule push notifications, email campaigns, Facebook posts, text messages and other communications.”

CommentSold’s platform allows online retailers to utilise live and social selling across social media platforms, websites and mobile apps. Its features also include invoicing, managing inventory, fulfilling orders and marketing.