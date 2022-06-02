ComplexLand 3.0 relaunches as digital hub for product drops and youth culture

Media and entertainment company Complex Networks has relaunched ComplexLand 3.0 with an array of new brand partners for 2022.

Designed as an ode to youth culture, the online, open-world platform has introduced a number of new gamified experiences with the likes of Hugo, UPS and Fidelity, further boosting its capabilities in digital product drops, gamified content, immersive experiences and community engagement.

As part of the launch, Complex opened a virtual pop-up experience, allowing users to view behind the scenes content and shop an exclusive collection designed by Kenzo creative director, Nigo.

Additional new features to the platform allow users to create, customise and clothe their avatar in exclusive collections for the new edition, including items from Kerwin Frost and Adidas, Vandy the Pink and Studio Hagel.

Atmos, Topps and Superplastic are among brands that have returned to the platform, while Foot Patrol, Playboy, No Vacancy Inn and Market are new additions and are set to release exclusive products too.

Since its debut in December 2020, Complex said that its digital world has brought in over 200 brands, musical performances, coveted product drops and celebrity endorsements to the metaverse.

“We continue to see that the metaverse can not be ignored,” said Jeff Mazzacano, SVP brand partnerships at Complex Networks, in a release.

Mazzacano continued: “ComplexLand 3.0 is welcoming its most diverse group of brand partners since launching nearly three years ago. This group of brand partners represent the forward thinking marketers who are building robust strategies for their targeted audience. They are bringing never-before-seen experiences to the metaverse and building meaningful relationships with our multicultural audience.”