Concept store Sprmrkt returns to Amsterdam

Concept store Sprmrkt, founded by entrepreneurs Nelleke Strijkers and Annika Beekmans, is reopening in the Dutch capital Amsterdam. The store is set to relaunch in July 2025, according to a press release.

Sprmrkt will be an “innovative, multidisciplinary space” where “creativity and social impact converge.” The store concept will continue to focus on fashion and design, featuring collections from Maison Margiela and Rick Owens, as well as emerging domestic and international talent. For those familiar with the original Sprmrkt, there will be a sense of familiarity, as part of the original interior has been preserved and will be incorporated into the new space. The entrepreneurs stated that it was always their intention to eventually bring Sprmrkt back.

The old interior of Sprmrkt. Credits: Sprmrkt

Sprmrkt Returns

Sprmrkt aims to be more than just a retail space; it aspires to be a social hub. “We will host events, exhibitions, and product launches, but also organize social projects such as free makeovers for the homeless and refugees to help them with a fresh start,” explains the store’s crowdfunding page. “In addition, we will offer masterclasses for (inter)national fashion students and are in discussions with Amsterdam Fashion Week, among others, to host fashion shows.”

Sprmrkt is currently seeking additional capital through a crowdfunding campaign with a target of 200,000 euro. The majority of the funds will be used to purchase collections, with the remainder allocated to PR and store design. Any funds raised beyond the target will be used to further expand the product offering.

Concept store Sprmrkt was originally established in 2002 and became known as an incubator for innovative design, hosting the first show of the now world-renowned Iris van Herpen. In 2011 British retail chain Topshop opened a temporary shop-in-shop at the concept store, three years later Topshop opened its first standalone store in the city. Sprmrkt previously had locations in Amsterdam and Ibiza and is now returning with a “renewed vision.” “Sprmrkt has always been more than just a store. It’s a space for experimentation, for dialogue between fashion, art, and design, and for discovering new perspectives,” stated Strijkers in the press release.