Condé Nast announces new finance chief

Fashion media conglomerate Condé Nast has announced the appointment of Nick Hotchkin to the position of chief financial officer, effective from May 15.

Hotchkin joins the group from WW International, formerly WeightWatchers, where he was a senior executive, and served as chief operating officer, a member of the interim office of the CEO and chief financial officer.

During his decade at the company, he was credited with leading WW’s transition to a direct-to-consumer digital subscription business, as well as more than doubling its digital subscribers.

Prior to WW, Hotchin also held financial leadership roles at the likes of Staples, Delphi and General Motors.

In a release, Condé Nast CEO, Roger Lynch, commented: “Nick is an accomplished finance executive having successfully led diverse global business functions, including consumer revenue, operations and strategy.

“I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team and am confident his leadership will help drive our continued revenue diversification and growth ambitions.”

Hotchkin also added: “I am delighted to join this iconic organisation at such an exciting time of evolution and growth.

“I look forward to working with Roger and this exceptional team to help drive Condé Nast’s success in all ways.”