Condé Nast College launches advisory council

The Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design has launched its advisory council with Edward Enninful OBE, editor-in-chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Vogue, as advisory council chair.

The advisory council was created to assist leading curriculum developments and to guarantee the college is in accordance with the fashion industry on a global scale to support its students. Additionally, the advisory council will be able to offer a new scholarships fund.

Other advisory council members include model Naomi Campbell, fashion designers Donatella Versace and Victoria Beckham.

Enninful said in a statement: “I am honoured to chair the advisory council for the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design.

“The College is committed to creating a global education experience for the next generation and I am excited to go on this journey with them to nurture and discover future talent, along with the esteemed members of the advisory council.”