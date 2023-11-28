Condé Nast’s Vanessa Kingori to join Google

Vanessa Kingori, the chief business officer for Condé Nast Britain and Vogue European business adviser, is set to exit the media company in exchange for a top role at Google.

According to information shared with the press, Kingori will begin her new position as Google’s managing director of tech, media and telecoms (TMT) for the UK next year, and will report to Debbie Weinstein, vice president and managing director of Google UK and Ireland.

The announcement comes alongside the further appointments of Sophie Neary and Dyana Najdi, who have also been named managing directors, with a particular focus on driving growth through “AI-powered technology and advertising solutions”.

In a statement, Weinstein commented: “As the UK continues to solidify its standing as a global leader in AI, businesses across the country have an extraordinary opportunity to harness this powerful technology to transform their operations, expand into new markets, and achieve unprecedented growth.”

Kingori first joined Condé Nast in September 2021 and was tasked with building revenue and brand strength across the media group’s portfolio of brands.

During her time at the company, she was credited with restructuring the commercial organisation to a category and audience sales model, contributing to a revenue uplift.

Prior to this, Kingori has further served in managerial roles and publishing positions at the likes of British Vogue, British GQ and Esquire.