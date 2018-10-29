Consensus analyst annual sales forecast for Ross Stores: 14.95 billion dollars in FY18

New York - On average, brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report full-year sales of 14.95 billion dollars for the current year, with estimates ranging from 14.84 billion dollars to 15.25 billion. According to Zacks, for the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of 15.89 billion dollars.

It’s worth recalling that Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ross Stores.

According to Zacks, for the current quarter analysts forecast 3.54 billion dollars in sales. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is 3.57 billion dollars and the lowest is 3.52 billion dollars. This range suggests a year-over-year growth rate of 6.3 percent.

The department stores operator is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November, 15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August, 23. The apparel retailer reported 1.04 dollars in earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.01 dollars EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on the stock, with Zacks Investment Research downgrading shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on October, 24. On the contrary, BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on October, 12. Loop Capital also upped their rating, increasing their target price on shares of Ross Stores from 100 dollars to 110.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, 11 have given a hold rating, 17 have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. As a result, today Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 96.04 dollars apiece.