Consortium Brand Partners acquires Jonathan Adler

Consumer investment firm Consortium Brand Partners has acquired home décor, furniture and lifestyle company Jonathan Adler.

The New York-based investment firm partnered with American Exchange Group, a leader in fashion accessory, design, manufacturing, and distribution, which will operate Jonathan Adler's retail stores in the UK and US and its e-commerce site.

Consortium Brand Partners and American Exchange Group added that they want to expand the company’s brick-and-mortar presence and further grow its offerings and categories for current and future international wholesale accounts.

As part of the deal Jonathan Adler, who founded the company three decades ago, and is known for delivering modern American glamour, will continue in his role as founder and chief creative officer.

On the acquisition, Adler said in a statement: “I am truly excited to partner with the Consortium and American Exchange Group teams and build the brand to new heights. Their fantastic reputations and expertise will enable us to grow globally, entering exciting new categories and broader channels of distribution.”

Jonathan Greller, president and co-founder of Consortium Brand Partners (CBP), added: “We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Adler to the CBP family. Jonathan Adler’s exceptional talent and vision have made the brand a beloved leader in home design for decades.

“This acquisition not only expands our offerings in the home décor space but also enhances our ability to create compelling and timeless brand experiences that resonate with consumers across multiple lifestyle categories in a fun and beautiful way.”

The acquisition of Jonathan Adler is CBP’s third acquisition in 18 months, following strategic investments in other high-growth, lifestyle-driven companies, including Draper James, founded by actress and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon, and Outdoor Voices, a premium athleisure and activewear brand.