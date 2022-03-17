Content Marketing for Luxury Fashion: Content Snacking

Podcast You can also listen to this story. You can also listen to this story. Click here for the Fashion News Bytes short form podcast episode.

In much the same way that food snacks provide us instant gratification to a lavish spread, such is the case with content snacking compared to traditional marketing” states Schanel Bakkouche, founder of SFB Creative as well as an editor and stylist for Vogue Publications. She points to Twitter as the perfect example of content snacking, reinforced by its 140-character limit. “Twitter has saved us from the rambling so often found on the internet and has created a relevant tool to connect repeatedly with others.” And with built-in algorithms, Twitter is easily able to curate large swaths of information and then strategically feed that back to customers. It’s this process that luxury fashion brands can recreate on other platforms as a counterpoint to typical marketing campaigns that rely on long format narratives.

“Due to the fact that we are living in a time where visibility matters most, and there is growing competition in the luxury industry, this is forcing brands to find new ways of developing brand awareness creatively,” says Schanel. She continues, “Content snacking is a different form of communication and should be part of a luxury brand’s strategy to reach their audience.” Just like in the mass market, luxury brands must be part of the ongoing conversation or risk becoming obsolete quickly.

However, this short form communication style, that requires more constancy in delivery can be difficult for luxury brands to achieve and adds to the potential for information overload. For this reason, Schanel believes that brands should focus on the essence of the message rather than on the length. She points to Pinterest and Tumblr as platforms that are good at reaching customers while providing tools for customers to manage, even customize, content. From a more editorial point of view, she mentions BuzzFeed, an entertainment and news platform that has perfected the listicle. Those top 3 and top 5 lists help to distill information for users quickly.

What’s more, Schanel believes that short format communication—especially via photos and videos, is a key means to stay close to the customer. She emphasizes, “visual content is shared more on social media, which also means reaching the biggest audience possible. And visual content embraces diversity, gives individuals a voice, and allows them to connect, interact, and share the experience with any brand or person anywhere in the world.” This requires brands to consider the customer journey across digital and physical touchpoints, thinking more expansively how in-store and e-commerce experiences might fluidly connect via content.

Building this type of content requires a concentrated, coordinated strategy based on metrics that many brands do not currently have the capability to create in-house. Content snacking, while seemingly simple, is only successful when it’s well planned, and the content is on par with the brand quality without being overwrought. For that reason, agencies have begun proliferating to meet this demand, such as SFB Creative. “We understand that creative success is not accidental,” emphasizes Schanel. “When created strategically, content reflects a brand’s ethos, aligns with the design and platform, and acts as the interface between the brand and the consumer.” She continues, “And, this is where content storytelling is very important for us to achieve something more than the usual corporate message. It starts a real conversation and this is what we do and provide for brands.”

As an example of how to approach content snacking right, Schanel points to French designer Jacquemus, a brand that has managed to gain entry into the typically tight knit circle of French luxury fashion. Schanel credits the brand’s social media efforts as part of its swift success. Each channel is filled with images and videos that inspire the designer’s life and collections—a curated depository of arts, photography, and shorts from vintage French cinema, mixed in with snapshots of pop culture icons and influential figures. However, what makes Jacquemus particularly stand out from other luxury brands is how integrated his personal life is on social media. Schanel states, “The use of personal content is something quite different from what we see on other luxury brand social media channels. Personal content allows the brand to connect differently with customers than a traditional brand, amplifying his voice and reach.” In short, these small snacks add up quickly into something much greater and satiating a contemporary customer’s desire to continually engage.

