Continued positive trading fuels Debenhams Group turnaround

Ahead of the Annual General Meeting later today, the group chief executive officer of UK-based retail conglomerate Debenhams Group, Dan Finley, issued an update on the current trading performance of the group. The statement highlights that the multi-year turnaround of the business continues at pace, supported by two upward revisions to financial guidance over the past nine months.

Management expressed satisfaction with sustained positive trading momentum observed throughout June and July. Gross merchandise value continues to register year-over-year growth. Alongside expanding margins, the company reported a reduction in customer returns.

The operational platform model and diversified product assortment have enabled the business to adapt swiftly to consumer demand, a capability that particularly benefited the flagship Debenhams brand during recent hot weather.

Divisional performance and strategic brand outlook

The flagship Debenhams brand operates under an asset light business model, which has established it as a proven growth driver within the portfolio. In the young fashion segment, a recovery is underway.

PrettyLittleThing has successfully returned to both growth and profitability. The Karen Millen brand continues to perform as a premium asset maintaining significant global market potential.

Driven by improved commercial performance and the disposal of remaining non-core property assets, net debt is projected to be materially lower in the current financial year. Management has committed to reducing net debt to below one times adjusted EBITDA, for the financial year ending February 27, 2027.

The executive team noted that strategic brand licensing opportunities and potential business disposals offer a clear pathway to eliminate the debt entirely.

Profit conversion and medium-term objectives

Over the course of the current financial year, investors are advised to anticipate an improved conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA to reported EBITDA and ultimately to operating profit. This structural improvement follows the conclusion of major transformation expenses related to the corporate restructuring. The enhanced profit conversion is expected to manifest as a prominent feature within the forthcoming first half results.

Looking toward medium-term targets, the executive team identifies an opportunity for the Debenhams marketplace division to scale into a multi-billion pound GMV business generating an EBITDA in excess of 100 million pounds. In the young fashion division, the strategic focus remains on securing a return to growth, strengthening the market proposition, and enhancing profitability margins to ensure these brands become material contributors to group earnings. Management reiterates that KM retains substantial corporate value.

Debenhams Group intends to provide a formal update on its H1 performance in September.