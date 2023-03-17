Coperni launches rental offer with Hurr

Parisian luxury label Coperni has joined the rental market through a new exclusive partnership with UK-based rental platform Hurr.

The brand, which has become known for its viral runway moments and strong line up of celebrity fans, will now offer a curated edit through the site, including pieces from its current spring/summer 2023 collection.

Next to this, items from Coperni’s archive will also be available for rent, namely the brand’s popular Coperni Swipe bag which has made regular runway appearances.

Initially launched in 2017 by CEO Victoria Pew, Hurr has developed itself into an established tech-first platform, striving for the mission of becoming “the Airbnb of fashion”, as Pew told Forbes back in 2019.

Initially starting out as a peer-to-peer platform, Hurr introduced a white-label service in 2021, allowing retailers to get involved with its rental offer.

The site has now welcomed a series of notable partnerships with both premium and luxury brands, from Selfridges and John Lewis to & Other Stories and Mulberry.

Its expansion was further fueled by a four million pound funding round later in the same year, which it used to expand its operations and develop its proprietary technology.