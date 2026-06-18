Coperni placed in receivership by Paris court

The Paris Commercial Court ordered the opening of receivership proceedings for the company Coperni on June 11, 2026. The observation period will expire on December 11, 2026.

The date for the suspension of payments was set for May 29, 2026. Creditors have a two-month period from the publication of the judgment in the BODACC to file their claims with the court-appointed administrator.

According to Coperni, cited by Vogue Business, the cash flow difficulties do not stem from a slowdown in commercial activity but from the non-payment of sums owed by Tomorrow Ltd., its majority shareholder and exclusive distributor.

Observation period open until December 2026

Since the acquisition of Tomorrow by the Italian company Progetto 11 in March 2026, Coperni's founders, Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer, have reportedly been seeking to regain control of their brand. According to Vogue Business, discussions are still ongoing.

Tensions with the shareholder have reportedly already had operational consequences. Coperni notably decided against holding a show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2026.

During the observation period, which runs until December 11, 2026, the company will continue its activities under the assistance of the court-appointed administrator. This phase is intended to establish an economic and financial diagnosis of the company and to explore various options, including a recovery plan, the entry of new investors, or a potential sale.