Cordwainers Footwear Awards names 2022 winners

The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers has announced the winners of its 2022 student Cordwainers Footwear Awards, with Sam Lilley a student from De Montfort University taking First Prize.

The awards were established in 2014 to support the future of the shoe industry by celebrating and encouraging young footwear talent. They are open to students studying at one of the three universities specialising in footwear design - De Montfort University, the University of Northampton and London College of Fashion at University of the Arts, London.

The 2022 First Prize was awarded to Sam Lilley, a student at De Montfort University for his innovative, neo-futuristic platform shoes featuring sustainable 3D printed componentry.

Commenting on his win, Lilley said in a statement: “Winning the Cordwainers Footwear Awards is incredible. Whilst the prize money is phenomenal, the exposure and association with the Cordwainers is fantastic, as it’s by far the top award!”

The awards second place went to Dora Aradi, while the Sustainability Award was presented to Jasmin Lancaster, and there was a commendation for Swann Phelippeau, all were from the London College of Fashion.

The winners take a share of the 12,000 pounds prize fund.

This year’s event was judged by a panel including designers Charlotte Olympia Dellal and Beatrix Ong, Joachim Sedelmeier, head of design for shoes at Paul Smith, and Katie Greenyer, Pentland Brand's creative director.