Cordwainers Student Footwear Awards goes digital again for 2021

The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers, organisers of the annual student Cordwainers Footwear Awards, has confirmed that the 2021 competition will go ahead digitally for a second year.

The Master of the Company, Peter Lamble, said in a statement: “Last year the Cordwainers Footwear Awards were one of the few not to be cancelled and the first to move into the digital space in response to Covid-19. After a more than challenging year, the 2021 Awards are just as important.

“I’m proud that they are once again going ahead digitally. They embody the Company’s core purpose, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to supporting both the footwear industry and student footwear designers. We have an excellent panel of judges from the footwear industry, with a wealth of experience and talent.”

The Cordwainers Student Footwear Awards are open to three footwear universities - De Montfort University, the University of Northampton and London College of Fashion at University of the Arts, London. This year’s prize fund totals 12,000 pounds, with 5,000 pounds for the winner and includes a new award for sustainability.

Cordwainer Liveryman Katie Greenyer, who is creative director at Pentland Brands, will led the judging panel, alongside Charlotte Olympia Dellal, Beatrix Ong, Joachim Sedelmeier and Michael Atmore.

Greenyer, added: “The ambition of the Cordwainers Footwear Awards is to ensure that we give footwear designers the platform to showcase their work to industry experts. The students have had to be even more resourceful than ever with university workshops closed and virtual learning.

“I’m always totally blown away with the enthusiasm, talent, professionalism and most importantly originality of the work. I’m so excited that we are able to continue to nurture, nourish and support footwear design through these unique times.”

Previous winners of the Cordwainers Student Footwear Awards include Helen Kirkum, Meta Cunder and Ganor Dominic, who have used their prize money to fund further education in footwear design, or start their own footwear design businesses.

The winners of the 2021 Cordwainers Footwear Awards will be announced on June 10 at 4pm through a live stream on The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers Instagram and Facebook page.