Cosmetify reveals most popular beauty brands and platforms of 2022

Beauty comparison platform Cosmetify has outlined the biggest beauty movers of 2022, in a new report that covers everything from the best to the least favoured brands, platforms and influencers of this year.

‘The Cosmetify Index’ is now in its second edition, with the platform adding a variety of new categories to its round up, giving a more comprehensive overview of the industry.

To select contenders for its ‘Hottest Beauty Brand’ category, Cosmetify said it looked into 100 of the most searched brands in the world, ranking them based on social media followings, engagement, Google searches and change in searches.

Ultimately, Mille Bobby Brown’s Florence By Mills came out on top, with an overall score of 8.38 out of 10.

The actress’ brand was followed by CeraVe, Glossier, The Body Shop and Estée Lauder, which made up the top five list.

Meanwhile, brands that were deemed to be losing popularity included BH Cosmetics, which saw a 80 percent decrease in engagement largely down to its bankruptcy status, Foreo, which had a 65 percent decrease, and cocoa butter brand Palmer’s, which Cosmetify suggested its 44 percent decrease could be attributed to a break down in representation.

Avon, Beauty Bay and Sephora take top spots

Avon topped the charts when it came to Brand by Country, coming out on top in 21 markets. The beauty giant was followed by Origins and Oriflame, which were on top in 19 countries, Nordstrom, in 17, and Revolution Beauty, in 13.

Meanwhile, Cosmetify also defined the top beauty retailers in both the US and UK, an expanded category that was explored by the platform for the report’s new edition.

In the UK, Beauty Bay came out on top as the most popular retailer, followed by Boots, Superdrug, Cult Beauty and Sephora UK, despite the LVMH-owned company only re-entering the region last month.

Sephora and Ulta Beauty were joint first for the US, beating out Sally Beauty, Soko Glam and FragranceNet, which formed the top five.

Sustainably-centred brands also took a foothold in categories this year, with Cosmetify saying eco-friendly products were a key focus for brands. In the past three months, the platform found Ilia, Upcircle, Biolage, Aveda and Ren to be its most popular sustainable brands.

Meanwhile, its most popular products were revealed to be by the likes of Olaplex, Paula’s Choice, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, The Ordinary and Embryolisse.