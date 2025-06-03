Cotswold Outdoor Group launches retail media network alongside Zitcha

Cotswold Outdoor Group has teamed up with unified retail media platform Zitcha to launch its own retail media network with the intention of aiding retailers build and scale their own advertising networks.

Brands with access to the Cotswold Outdoor Group Media Portal can utilise a “fully integrated retail media network”, the British company said in a post on LinkedIn. The platform will consist of in-store digital screens, brand elevations and onsite opportunities like website banners.

In the post, the group’s chief executive officer, Jamie Kristow, said: “The retail landscape is shifting and we’re committed to evolving with the times – the launch of our retail media network with Zitcha is proof of that.

"By combining our in-store expertise and customer service with a premium digital experience, we’re furthering our mission to not only support our brand partners but also elevate the experience we offer to our loyal shoppers.”

He added that the launch ensures the company is able to keep up with the fast-moving retail and advertising sectors.

Cotswold Outdoor Group is following in the footsteps of other UK retail giants like Frasers Group and Very Group in introducing dedicated retail media networks, each tapping into a growing demand for new, privacy-complaint means of communication.

The advertising platforms allow brands to display ads across the retailer’s digital and physical real estate, while also accessing data and insights to ensure specified targeting.