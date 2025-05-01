Cotswold Outdoor significantly reduces pre-tax loss

Owner of Cotswold Outdoor has reported a resilient financial performance for the year ending December 31, 2024, according to its latest annual results filed with Companies House.

Home to brands such as Runners Need and Snow + Rock, the company significantly reduced its pre-tax loss to 380,000 pounds, down from 7.3 million pounds in 2023. Operating profit for the year rose to 4.3 million pounds. The net loss reduced to 105,000 pounds compared to a loss of 6.12 million pounds in the previous year.

The company posted a total turnover of 158.9 million pounds, reflecting a marginal decline compared to the previous year amid challenging trading conditions. Like-for-like sales dipped to 156 million pounds, with a slight drop in gross margin of 0.4 percentage points to 43.7 percent.

During the reporting period, Cotswold opened two new stores in Ambleside and Beverley. The company continues to review its store portfolio as part of its broader business strategy. One store was closed in 2024, followed by two additional closures at the start of the new fiscal year.

While acknowledging that 2025 began amid heightened microeconomic uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and global market pressures, the company remains focused on exploring new business opportunities. Post year-end, two store openings are planned, including one in Merry Hill and a new Runners Need outlet in Bristol Clifton.

No dividends were declared for the period, as profits are being reinvested to fuel future growth and innovation.