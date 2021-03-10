Coty commits to sustainable fragrance production

Coty is partnering with LanzaTech to “significantly reduce” the environmental impact of its fragrance products by introducing sustainable ethanol made from captured-carbon emissions.

LanzaTech is a leader in the production of next-generation green and sustainable ingredients by capturing industrial emissions, such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide produced in steel manufacturing and processing the waste gases into a new, more sustainable source of ethanol.

In a statement, Coty explained that its scientists have worked alongside LanzaTech and production partners over the past two years to develop a “high-purity sustainable ethanol” that is suitable for use in fragrances.

The proposed partnership means that Coty can incorporate this carbon-captured ethanol into its fragrance manufacturing process, to have the majority of its fragrance portfolio, which includes scents by Burberry, Gucci and Hugo Boss, using ethanol sourced from carbon-capture by 2023.

Sue Y. Nabi, chief executive officer of Coty, said in a statement: “Sustainability is the ultimate driver of innovation and Coty is focused on creating outstanding products that are truly clean and green.

“Ethanol is the number one ingredient purchased for the fragrance category and over time this partnership with LanzaTech will significantly reduce the environmental impact of our products. It’s not only the right thing to do, but it makes commercial sense too – with today’s consumer rightly demanding that their favourite brands share their commitment to sustainability.”

Ethanol is a core ingredient in fragrance products, enabling the efficient dispersion of the scent. Coty fragrances contain ethanol sourced from a range of natural raw materials, including sugar cane and sugar beet, which use land, water and fertilisers, explained the brand.

The new sustainable ethanol from carbon-capture utilises near-zero water consumption and reduces the requirement for agricultural land which, in turn, supports biodiversity.

Jennifer Holmgren, chief executive officer of LanzaTech, added: “Addressing our climate challenge requires collaboration across multiple sectors. We are proud to be developing this partnership with Coty to show that carbon recycling can enable sustainable production of fragrances.

“Single use carbon must be a thing of the past and this project exemplifies our vision of a CarbonSmart future where consumers are able to choose products made from recycled carbon.”

Coty adds that it has also worked with independent sustainability consultancy Quantis to conduct a screening life cycle assessment and it shows that switching to sustainable ethanol can “significantly reduced overall environment impact”.

The move is part of Coty’s ‘Beauty That Lasts’ strategy, which is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and has set the company a range of time-bound targets, including a 30 percent reduction in absolute CO2e emissions by 2030.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of brands across fragrance, colour cosmetics, and skin and body care. Its products are sold in over 150 countries around the world.