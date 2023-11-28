Coty expands global parental leave policy

Beauty company Coty is expanding its global parental leave policy to a minimum of 14 fully paid weeks for all employees, regardless of gender.

The move expands the gender-neutral parental leave policy, established in 2022, as part of its continued efforts to set new benchmarks across its People pillar.

In a statement, Coty said that the parental leave standard would be phased in, with all countries offering the new global minimum by the end of Coty’s FY24 and would be guided by local regulations.

Sue Nabi, chief executive of Coty, said: "Aligned with our broader sustainability goals across Product, Planet, and People, our expanded gender-neutral parental leave policy underscores our holistic approach to sustainability for long-term success. It is a point of pride for all of us at Coty."