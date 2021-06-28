Coty supply chain and R&D boss steps down

Beauty company Coty has announced that its chief supply officer and head of research and development (R&D) Richard Jones is stepping down from the business this month.

“The last couple of years at Coty have been an incredible experience, both personally and professionally,” said Jones, who joined the business in 2019.

“Coty’s progress toward becoming a more modern and focused business have called for new and innovative approaches. The situation has made us think differently and to be more creative.”

Coty said it plans to separate Jones’ role into two positions, appointing an “expert leader” to both the supply chain and R&D roles.

“I want to pay tribute to Richard for his contribution to the development of Coty’s supply organization over the past two years, and more recently for his work with our R&D team,” commented Coty CEO Sue Y. Nabi.

“In particular, Richard played a significant role in organizing and maintaining our operations throughout the global pandemic. He leaves Coty a more efficient and agile business, with resources better focused on what we do best: creating and delivering world-class, innovative beauty products for consumers across the globe.”