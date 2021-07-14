Coty to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics and announces UK retail partners

Coty is relaunching Kylie Cosmetics with new vegan formulas, refreshed packaging, and direct-to-consumer websites in the US, the UK, France and Germany, alongside select bricks and mortar retailers to ensure global availability of the beauty brand for the first time.

Relaunching on July 15, Kylie Cosmetics will offer consumers new and improved formulas described as being “clean and vegan,” while still offering high performance, high pigment, and long-lasting colour. These updated formulas have been created without animal oils, parabens, or gluten, along with a long list of over 1,600 other potentially harmful and irritating ingredients.

Coty chief executive, Sue Y. Nabi, said in a statement: “We are excited about the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics with a reformulated range that is really at the forefront of everything Gen Z wants.

“Kylie Cosmetics is followed by many millions of people across the world. Our new online platform, along with selected retailers, allows consumers to buy their whole beauty routine in one space, from the cleanser to the moisturiser, the highlighter, or the lip colour.”

Key products that the brand is highlighting with the newly revamped formulas include the Matte Liquid Lipstick, described as “long-lasting with a budge-resistant 8-hour wear time” according to consumer test results, while the new lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting for up to 24-hours, and the new Pressed Blush Powder is comfortable to wear and doesn’t dry out the skin.

The relaunch also introduces Kylie Jenner’s latest innovation Kyliner Gel Pencil, the beauty product that will create her signature ultra-defined eyeliner looks. It will be available in 15 waterproof shades and two finishes.

Kylie Cosmetics to launch in Harrods and Selfridges in the UK

Alongside new product formulas, Coty has also confirmed that Kylie Cosmetics will be available to shop in-store globally at select retail partners including Harrods and Selfridges in the UK, Douglas in Europe, and Mecca in Australia. In the US, the brand will relaunch with the new line in Ulta Beauty stores in August.

The new direct-to-consumer websites in the US, the UK, France and Germany will launch on July 15 and will offer both Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics in one location for the first time. The site will also be the first destination for all new product launches and collection drops and will feature new educational content and shoppable selections of Jenner’s favourite products.

Image: Kylie Cosmetics Facebook

Commenting on the relaunch, Kylie Jenner, added: “I’m so proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all new formulas that are clean and vegan. Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance. My new lip kit has 8-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips, and all my new formulas are amazing. I’m excited for everyone to try the new products.”

Kylie Jenner launched her beauty business in 2015 with the Kylie Lip Kits, a collection of three liquid lipsticks with corresponding lip liners in one ready-to-go kit. Since then, Jenner has expanded her beauty brand across multiple categories, and in May 2019, she added her own skincare line, Kylie Skin.

Coty acquired 51 percent of Jenner’s beauty brands for 600 million dollars in 2020 and stated that it would work with the reality star to develop the beauty business into a global powerhouse brand. In May 2021, Coty named Andrew Stanleick as the new chief executive of its Kylie Jenner beauty business.