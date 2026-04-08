Court ends judicial administration for Valentino subsidiary, according to reports

The court-ordered judicial administration for Valentino Bags Lab SrL, a company belonging to the fashion house Valentino, has been ended early, according to media reports.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the measure was imposed in May last year because the company, which produces accessories for the Valentino brand, allegedly worked with Chinese-led subcontractors where exploitative working conditions were prevalent. A one-year judicial administration was ordered at the time. This has now been lifted early.

According to the report, the fashion house welcomed the decision. The company stated it has strengthened its governance criteria and introduced more selective procedures for choosing suppliers to ensure better monitoring and control of the supply chain. Last year, Italian courts targeted a number of fashion companies to curb illegal labour practices at subcontractors.