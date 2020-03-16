COVID-19 impact: Abercrombie & Fitch closes all stores outside APAC region

Amid continued spread of COVID-19, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has decided to temporarily close all stores across its brands outside of the APAC region, effective March 15 in North America and March 16 in EMEA, until March 28, 2020. The company said in a statement that its locations in the APAC region will remain open and its online stores currently remain open in all regions.

Commenting on the update, Fran Horowitz, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “The decision to close all our stores outside of the APAC region has been done with a focus on the wellbeing of our associates, our customers, our partners, and our communities, and it is in keeping with our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.”

The company added that due to the heightened uncertainty relating to the potential impacts of COVID-19 on its business operations, including its duration and its impact on overall demand for merchandise, Abercrombie & Fitch is withdrawing the first-quarter and full-year 2020 outlook issued on March 4, 2020, although it still expects material adverse impacts.

Picture:Facebook/Abercrombie & Fitch