CP Company becomes Style Fashionwear partner of Manchester City football club

Italian sportswear brand CP Company has secured a new multi-year partnership with Manchester City men’s first team, becoming the football club’s Official Style Fashionwear partner for the 2024/25 season.

In a release, the duo said the deal represented an “inclusive exploration through the community-driven language of football”, a statement that references the long-standing relationship between CP and Man City fans.

As noted by CP, since the 80s English fans have adopted the brand’s Goggle Jacket as a wardrobe staple for matches, “capturing the soul and spirit of the Mancunians, becoming a tangible expression of belonging to the local football community”.

Through its partnership with Man City, CP has therefore designed a line that includes a customised version of the jacket with co-branded features and the signature blue tones of CP Company and Man City.

CP Company x Man City Google Jacket. Credits: CP Company.

The piece will be worn by players from the team, as well as coaching staff and executive management, when travelling to and arriving at the stadium on away match days during the UEFA Champions League along with several other matches.

To build on the partnership, CP said it would also support Man City in its Community Healthy Goals programme, dedicated to the renovation of three community and school pitches.

Lorenzo Osti, president of CP Company, said that the deal represented an “exciting journey” for the brand, before noting that the “aesthetic symbolism” of the Google jacket had become a “project where sporting aspiration embraces and keeps its roots alive”.