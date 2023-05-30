CP Company in agreement with Altana for kidswear

Tristate International Sa, licensee of the CP Company brand, joins forces with the Altana Group with a long-term licensing agreement for the creation, production and global distribution of clothing for the CP Company undersixteen children's line. The product, reads a note, will be the result of the Altana Group's experience in managing the kids and baby lines combined with the know-how of the original Italian sportswear brand which since 1971 has perfectly combined tradition, innovation and performance.

The agreement will begin with the spring summer 2024 season.

“All of us at Altana are excited to partner with CP Company on the new development of Cp Company Undersixteen. I know and respect a lot, both on a human and professional level, the managers of CP Company and the president Lorenzo Osti, who have been able to grow the brand in an extraordinary and respectful way of its great history", underlined Marina Salamon, president of Altana Benefit company.

“It is a real honor and privilege to start this journey with the Altana Group, whose exceptional product quality, production capacity and ethical and responsible corporate imprint I have been able to admire. I'm sure they will be excellent partners for spreading the brand to our younger customers,” added Lorenzo Osti, president of CP Company.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.IT, translated and edited to English.