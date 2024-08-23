CPHFW to host Paris Fashion Week showroom for Nordic brands

Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) will be bringing a selection of its Danish and Nordic brands to the French capital for a showroom to be held during Paris Fashion Week SS25. The move comes as part of Copenhagen’s efforts to support the economic growth of such names, providing them with an opportunity to educate themselves on the fashion industry and to platform their responsible practices.

Eight brands will be taking part in the showroom, all of which have previously been a part of CPHFW’s official show and presentation schedule. Among them, four are further enrolled in CPHFW’s NewTalent incubator programme – Alectra Rothschild / Masculina, Berner Kühl, Rolf Ekroth and Stamm. Others taking part include A. Roege Hove, Mfpen, Nicklas Skovgaard and OpéraSport.

While selected for Paris, all those to be exhibited in the showroom were still subject to CPHFW’s rigorous Sustainability Requirements, and as such have proven their “drive to a more positively impactful fashion industry and the responsibility of their own footprint within it”, the organisation noted. CPHFW added that this aspect, as well as the inclusion of emerging talent, showed “both the importance of the journey and transition as well as success stories in rolling out a business and scaling through positive impact”.

Commenting on the initiative, which has been supported through funding from a shared grant pool of Danish ministers and the Danish Art Foundation, CPHFW CEO, Cecilie Thorsmark, called the showroom a “key moment” for the fashion week’s “continued focus on spotlighting a selection of brands” with a global audience. She added that the event would be “a focal moment to present our Sustainability Requirements as well as brands living up the requirements to the international fashion industry and to forge impactful collaborations in order to accelerate change towards a more positive industry”.