Craig Green appointed Design Professor at University of Applied Arts Vienna

British fashion designer Craig Green has been appointed as the new professor of Fashion Design at the University of Applied Arts Vienna. He will assume this role on October 1st, expressing his excitement to collaborate with a talented team and students over the next three years.

Green, known for his unique menswear creations that explore uniform and utility concepts, founded his eponymous label in 2012 after completing his Fashion Masters at Central Saint Martins College. His distinctive runway presentations have gained attention for their emotional impact and innovative designs like the Worker Jacket.

Beyond fashion design, Green's artistic contributions extend into various domains. His works have been showcased in significant exhibitions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art's "China: Through the Looking Glass" (2015) and "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" (2018). He has also designed costumes for projects like Wayne McGregor's "Obsidian Tear" (2016) and Ridley Scott's film "Alien: Covenant" (2017).

Green's accolades encompass titles like British Menswear Designer at the Fashion Awards for multiple years, Menswear Guest Designer at Pitti Uomo 94, and recipient of the BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund prize, among others.

The Fashion Design Department at the University of Applied Arts Vienna boasts a unique curriculum with a rotating lineup of esteemed professors. Over the years, notable designers including Karl Lagerfeld, Helmut Lang, Jil Sander, Raf Simons, and Vivienne Westwood have headed the department. This approach allows students to benefit from diverse perspectives and expertise.

The university's Modeklasse program, admitting around twelve students annually, stands as a beacon for Europe's emerging design talents. Notable alumni like Kenneth Ize and Christoph Rumpf have garnered recognition in the industry, with graduates securing prominent positions at renowned fashion brands.