Creative agency Cult launches virtual hub supporting brands’ entry into the metaverse

Cult Futures, an independent creative agency, has revealed it will be launching a virtual hub designed to support brands as they make their entry into the metaverse.

Entitled Dirty Laundry, the online space, made in collaboration with Web3 platform Spatial, aims to act as a hub for educational events, presentations and exhibitions to aid beauty, fashion and luxury brands in the digital world.

Its launch hopes to help brands overcome the potential fear and confusion they may have over the metaverse, with a series of virtual events hosted by Cult and Spatial designed to tackle these challenges via the community-driven platform.

Scheduled for June 3, the first public event to be held in the space will consist of a showcase of a curated non-fungible token (NFT) collection, ‘The Senses’, made by Cult’s creative team.

Initial internal training events and showcases by Cult, co-run with Spatial, will be followed by one-on-one brand masterclasses in the space, with the first topic covering the opportunities the metaverse presents for brands, which will ultimately become a regular event series.

The duo said they will continue to work together on future interactive experiences, with sustainability and inclusivity to be at the forefront of their efforts.

“Cult Futures is redefining the future of creative marketing in beauty, fashion and luxury,” says Charlotte Bunyan, chief strategy officer at Cult, in a release.

Bunyan continued: “The Metaverse offers the potential for the ultimate in self-expression, but still falls short in terms of accessibility and inclusivity. Cult Futures will be running a series of events, pilots and insight presentations that aim to change this. These will involve collaborating with emerging and diverse metaverse creators to redefine how fashion, beauty and luxury brands can be experienced.”