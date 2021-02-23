Creative knitwear design students showcase collections with fashion film

MA students from the creative knitwear design masters program at the Accademia Costume & Moda in Rome, in partnership with Modateca Deanna, have showcased their latest collections in an innovative film.

Thirteen emerging design students showcased knitwear exclusively online through Pitti Immagine Filati in a film titled ‘CKD Cube.’

Students partnered with brands, yarn manufacturers, and knitwear companies to create captivating collections.

Coats, sweaters, hoodies, dresses, skirts, trousers, and underwear were featured throughout the 12-minute presentation.

Accessories such as bags, scarves, gloves, hats, and jewelry were also made entirely from knitwear.

Brand project partners participating in the collections included Max Mara Leisure, Stone Island, United Colors of Benetton, Marina Rinaldi, Marni, and Enka e Jackytex.

All the looks created by students received technical support from knitwear factories, spinning mills, and guidance and support from partnering brands.

The show took place digitally at 12pm on February 23 and is available to stream online at Pitti Immagine Filati.

photos: courtesy of Pitti Immagine Filati