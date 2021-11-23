Creator commerce platform, LTK, raises 300 million dollar funding

Influencer marketing and commerce platform LTK (formerly known as LiketoKnow.it) has announced a round of funding that now values the US company at two billion dollars, due to a new investment by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

The 300 million dollar funding will aid in empowering talent and product development across the platform’s creator, brand and consumer shopping experiences.

“Ten years ago, we began with a mission to make creators, like myself, as economically successful as possible,” said Amber Venz Box, co-founder and president of LTK, in a statement. “This investment further validates the current and future opportunities for creators around the world when they put their skills to use on the LTK platform.”

According to SoftBank, the LTK platform’s creator-guided shopping experiences now reach millions of monthly buyers across 100 countries. It further states that, this year, consumers purchased more than three billion dollars throughout its product categories from LTK creators, either in creator shops, its shopping platform, blogs and social media.

The company has stated it plans to hire across the entire organisation to help accelerate the growth and to scale its international presence.